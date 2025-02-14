Karnataka has unveiled the Clean Mobility Policy 2025-2030 at the Invest Karnataka 2025 event. This initiative leads India's green transportation revolution. The policy aims to attract a staggering ₹50,000 crore in investments across the clean mobility value chain, potentially generating 100,000 new jobs.

The policy was officially unveiled by K J George, Energy Minister, in the presence of D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister; M B Patil, Large & Medium Industries Minister; Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, along with several distinguished dignitaries. The unveiling of this policy marks a significant leap forward in Karnataka's journey towards a sustainable, future-ready transportation ecosystem.

The Clean Mobility Policy 2025-2030 has several key highlights. It targets investments of ₹50,000 crore across the clean mobility value chain, with a vision to generate 100,000 new jobs in the sector. It offers subsidies of up to 25% on total invested capex across Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural regions, which are eligible for a 20% capex subsidy.

Karnataka already boasts 250,000 registered EVs and 5,403 EV charging stations, ranking third in India for EV adoption. The policy targets the installation of an additional 2,600 charging stations through public-private partnerships. It also aims to establish three world-class mobility clusters in Gauribidanur, Dharwad, and Harohalli, bringing together OEMs, suppliers, R&D centers, and testing facilities to drive innovation and manufacturing.

The policy also introduces capital subsidies for the development of fast-charging stations, battery-swapping networks, and hydrogen fueling stations to ensure a reliable clean energy network statewide. It aims to boost innovation and skill development by collaborating with global institutions and expanding EV-focused training programs in ITIs, polytechnics, and universities to build a specialized workforce for the clean mobility industry.

This initiative is not just reinforcing its leadership in India's EV sector but also pioneering the future of green transportation across Asia. By integrating advanced technology, fostering strategic investments, and implementing a comprehensive policy framework, the state aspires to become a global hub for clean mobility innovation and manufacturing.