K'taka govt to shut 9 new universities; Bidar varsity to escape axe

The Karnataka government will bring the shutters down on nine of the 10 new universities that were established during the tenure of the BJP government after it was found that only one of them was fully-functional, sources confirmed on Friday.

The decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet subcommittee meeting headed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday and the subject was discussed in detail.

According to sources, the subcommittee has decided to continue the Bidar University as it is a fully functional university and has 150 affiliated colleges and is functioning efficiently by generating good income.

Sources said the decision to shut the other nine that are yet to take off was taken in the backdrop of the lack of availability of land and funds to develop infrastructure for the new universities.

There is a requirement of a minimum of 100 acres and maximum of 200 acres of land for the establishment of each new university.

Setting up each university will require funds to the tune of Rs 342 crore for operations, purchase of furniture, vehicles and others.

Sources stated that the universities of Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot, Maharani Cluster in Bengaluru, Mandya and Nrupatunga are most likely to be shut down following the decision.

The committee also considered the factor of requirement of huge funds from the government for fully setting up and running the remaining nine universities.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had inaugurated nine universities in the state ahead of Assembly elections on March 23, 2023.

"All the new universities that were opened today are the future-writing centres," Bommai had declared.

"These kinds of universities have started for the first time in the country. In the coming days, everyone will adopt the Karnataka model. In the country, higher education means IIT and the selection for that is through CET. The children of Karnataka must have access to the IIT model education," Basavaraj Bommai had said.

Reports recently highlighted about the dire shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff in public universities across Karnataka and as many as 10 of them not having a single permanent employee in their category.

(With inputs from IANS)