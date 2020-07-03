The Karnataka Textbook Society (KTS) has made available all the school books online. The parents/students can now download the PDF versions of the 1-10 class textbooks from its official website for free.

All the schools have been closed down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. There is uncertainty in the opening of the schools anytime soon. The Karnataka Government is even thinking to start the online classes. The state government is now considering on pros and cons of online education and its requirement.

It is known that the Karnataka government provides textbooks free of costs to all the students except in private schools. With government planning for online classes, it may not provide textbooks rather opt for PDFs versions of the books. The KTS has made available textbooks of 1-10 standards for free online.

Our aim is to provide easy online access to all our textbooks by hosting these on our website. We expect that students, teachers would benefit from this access. In addition, teachers from other states, education functionaries, researchers, individuals and organizations working in the education sector all over the country, even all over the world can now access the textbooks," read a statement on the KTS website.

The KTS website provides the textbooks of seven mediums in PDF formats. "We are providing access to all textbooks of Class I to X for Kannada, English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu medium of instruction for all the subjects in the pdf format. Remaining few tittles will be uploaded as soon as possible," adds the statement.

How to download the Karnataka school textbooks of Class 1 to 10 online

Here is the step-by-step procedure to download the textbooks:

Step 1: Click on the KTS official website

Step 2: Select a particular class, medium and subject.

Step 3: Next line you can see 'Full Textbook Download' button will be displayed.

Step 4: Clicking on the 'Full Textbook Download' entire textbook

Step 5: Textbook will be download and saved in a folder (Downloads)

Step 6: You can save the textbooks in particular folder and open them whenever you need