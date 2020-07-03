The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in 2020 have been highly debated. However, in a moment of inspiration, a head constable with the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) is sitting the exams this year. The cop, Manjunath from Kataripalya, Kolar at 55 is writing the exam in the hope of getting a promotion.

Constable Manjunath takes daring step

This year the SSLC exam became a contested matter as the COVID-19 pandemic raised concerns over safety, social distancing and the future of many students in the state that hung in the balance. Every year, there are stories from different corners of the state of a varied set of students that inspire others.

This time around, a head constable Manjunath, from Kataripalyar, Kolar is also writing the SSLC exam along with 15-year-olds in the state. The constable aged 55, has taken a daring step in 2020 in the hope of a promotion. He is sitting the exams at Government Girls Junior College, Kolar.

Manjunath is one of the 320 private candidates to be writing the exam. According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) anybody aged 15 and over can write the SSLC exams.

Manjunath discontinued his studies in class 7 and later joined the KSRP. He might receive a promotion if he clears the exam, the head constable is set to retire at 60. Due to his service, he was made head constable and now he hopes to be promoted to an assistant sub-inspector. He is currently enlisting his sons' help to clear the exam and told TOI that he has done well in 5 papers so far.

However, Manjunath isn't the only private candidate to be writing the exam, another 44 horticultural employees is also sitting the exam. Manjunath's case drew the attention of the education minister S Suresh Kumar who wondered why the cop is writing the exam. The pandemic may have become a hurdle, but it hasn't stopped learning.