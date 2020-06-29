On Monday, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announced a sanction of Rs 5 crore to build a memorial in Sandalwood star Ambareesh's name. The memorial will be built at the Kanteerava Studio. The CM held a meeting with the star's wife Sumalatha and a committee of 8 members.

It was earlier revealed that a memorial would be sanctioned at the Kanteerva Studio, however, the sanction was made today.

Ambareesh to have a memorial at Kanteerva Studio

The much-loved Sandalwood superstar Ambareesh has been heralded as part of the 'triumvirate' in the industry, the other two being Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan. The actor had garnered love from fans with his performances. In 2018, the actor passed away after a cardiac arrest having suffered from breathing problems since 2014.

Earlier, the government had proposed an area at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru to construct Ambareesh's memorial. Today in a meeting held by Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, the sanction for the memorial was made.

The meeting was attended by the late actor's wife and Mandya MP Sumalatha, the actor's son Abhishek, film producer Rockline Venkatesh and actor Doddanna and Managing Director of Kanteerava Studios.

Ambareesh's wife also thanked CM Yediyurappa for the sanction on Twitter, "Honoring the Ambarish's social and cinema service, the Hon'ble Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore as the first installment of the 34-acre plot of land for the Ambarish Memorial and its construction. @cmofkarnataka @BSYBJP My sincere thanks to BS Yeddyurappa."