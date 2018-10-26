The Karnataka State Film Awards for the movies of 2017 were announced on Thursday, 25 October, and Adarsh Eshwarappa's Shuddhi has won the Best Movie Award, while Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara has bagged the Best Entertainer of the Year. Tara Anuradha's Hebbet Ramakka has bagged three honours.
Speaking to The International Business Times, director Adarsh Eshwarppa said that he was not expecting the award at all. "I was quite surprised and I could not believe when I was told that Shuddhi has won the first Best Movie Award. Though nominated in a few film awards, my film did not get any honour,"
He added, "However, somewhere at the bottom of my heart I was hoping that Shuddhi might get some recognition. This is the biggest honour given by the Karnataka state government and this award made up for all my previous disappointments,"
He thanked the public for supporting Shuddhi by writing reviews on social media and given encouragement.
Here is the complete list of winners:
First Best Movie: Shuddhi
Second Best Movie: March 22
Third Best Movie: Paddayi (Tulu)
Social Concern Film: Hebbet Ramakka
Best Entertainer Award: Raajakumara
Best Children Film: Eleyaru Naavu Geleyaru
Best Regional Film: Sophia (Konkani)
Best Debutant Director: Gangadhar Salimath (Ayana)
Best Actor: Vishruth Naik for Manjari
Best Actress: Tara Anuradha for Hebbet Ramakka
Best Child Actor (Male): Master Karthik for Ramarajya
Best Child Actor (Female): Shlagha Saligrama for Kataka
Best Story: Hanumanth B Haligeri
Best Screenplay: Venkat Bharadwaj
Best Dialogues: SG Siddaramaiah for Hebbet Ramakka
Best Cinematography: Santhosh Rai Pathaje for Chamak
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna for Raajakumara
Best Editing: Harish Komme for Mufti
Best Art Director: Ravi SA (Hebbuli)
Best Lyricist: JM Prahalad for Muthu Rathnada Pyate song from March 22
Best Singer (Male): Tejaswi Haridas for Valase Bandavare song from Huliraya
Best Singer (Female): Apoorva Sridhar for Asadulla Daadi Bitta song from Dayavittu Gamanisi
Special Jury Award:
Best Director: Sridarshan for Mahakavya
Best Actor: Mithra for Raaga