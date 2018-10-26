The Karnataka State Film Awards for the movies of 2017 were announced on Thursday, 25 October, and Adarsh Eshwarappa's Shuddhi has won the Best Movie Award, while Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara has bagged the Best Entertainer of the Year. Tara Anuradha's Hebbet Ramakka has bagged three honours.

Speaking to The International Business Times, director Adarsh Eshwarppa said that he was not expecting the award at all. "I was quite surprised and I could not believe when I was told that Shuddhi has won the first Best Movie Award. Though nominated in a few film awards, my film did not get any honour,"

He added, "However, somewhere at the bottom of my heart I was hoping that Shuddhi might get some recognition. This is the biggest honour given by the Karnataka state government and this award made up for all my previous disappointments,"

He thanked the public for supporting Shuddhi by writing reviews on social media and given encouragement.

Here is the complete list of winners:

First Best Movie: Shuddhi

Second Best Movie: March 22

Third Best Movie: Paddayi (Tulu)

Social Concern Film: Hebbet Ramakka

Best Entertainer Award: Raajakumara

Best Children Film: Eleyaru Naavu Geleyaru

Best Regional Film: Sophia (Konkani)

Best Debutant Director: Gangadhar Salimath (Ayana)

Best Actor: Vishruth Naik for Manjari

Best Actress: Tara Anuradha for Hebbet Ramakka

Best Child Actor (Male): Master Karthik for Ramarajya

Best Child Actor (Female): Shlagha Saligrama for Kataka

Best Story: Hanumanth B Haligeri

Best Screenplay: Venkat Bharadwaj

Best Dialogues: SG Siddaramaiah for Hebbet Ramakka

Best Cinematography: Santhosh Rai Pathaje for Chamak

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna for Raajakumara

Best Editing: Harish Komme for Mufti

Best Art Director: Ravi SA (Hebbuli)

Best Lyricist: JM Prahalad for Muthu Rathnada Pyate song from March 22

Best Singer (Male): Tejaswi Haridas for Valase Bandavare song from Huliraya

Best Singer (Female): Apoorva Sridhar for Asadulla Daadi Bitta song from Dayavittu Gamanisi

Special Jury Award:

Best Director: Sridarshan for Mahakavya

Best Actor: Mithra for Raaga