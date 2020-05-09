Karnataka has reported 48 fresh cases of coronavirus, rising the sum of coronavirus patients in the state whopping to 753. Among these cases, 376 people have been cured while 30 people succumbed to the infection.

Seven new cases in Bengaluru

According to the state Health Department, this has been the largest number of positive cases reported within a day.

The state capital Bengaluru meanwhile reported seven new cases four from Shivajinagar and three from Padarayanapura, all of whom were contacts of previously infected patients.

In addition to this, 10 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Hirebagewadi of Belagavi district, while another person reported positive from Kudachi in Belagavi.

The source and contacts of the three other patients – that includes two women have not been traced yet.

The most number of cases on Friday were reported from Davanagere with 14 cases, while 12 of the new cases were from Uttara Kannada's Bhatkal town and 11 from Belagavi.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced the majority of inter-state construction workers ineligible to receive the Rs 3,000 announced by the Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa had said the relief was "to prevent construction workers from leaving" although the dole is specifically meant for those workers listed with Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board only.

The number of workers registered in the state portal for migration has crossed over two lakh, said the authorities.