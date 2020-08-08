Karnataka is not only reeling under the impact of COVID-19, many districts in the state are facing a flood-like situation along with terrible landslides. In light of the situation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared 209 areas in Bengaluru as flood-prone.

While the monsoon rages on, Karnataka is scrambling to prepare for the impact. The civic body has also formed 28 teams across the city in case a need arises.

BBMP declares 209 areas flood-prone

On the BBMP met to discuss the situation in Bengaluru in a review meeting. BBMP commissioner Manjunatha Prasad told the media, that 28 sensors have been set up, "We have set up sensors at 28 places to trigger alerts in advance about flooding." In case of areas report floods the sensors will allow a quick evacuation and rescue operations.

28 teams have also been set up for tree management in the city. Of the 209 areas identified 153 of them are sensitive and 56 are hypersensitive to flooding. More sensors will be installed in other parts of the city the BBMP said.

The low-lying areas in Bengaluru are at risk at the moment, and the BBMP has been sanctioned 50 crores by the government to prevent inundation, of this amount Rs 15 crores has already been spent on forecast equipment, the rest will be allotted to engineers to devise plans to limit anticipated damage. Fallen trees will also be cleared the BBMP said. While in June and July Bengaluru received 65% more than the usual 185mm in August it received 28% less.

For Bengaluru, IMD has so far predicted moderate rainfall. Things, however, are not looking optimistic in other parts of Karnataka as NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations. Parts of Kodagu have been inundated and major landslides have begun ravaging the region, while North Karnataka and coastal Karnataka has also reported a flood-like situation.