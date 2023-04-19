In yet another setback to Karnataka BJP, Ayanur Manjunath from Shivamogga district on Wednesday announced that he will resign as an MLC and also from primary membership of the party.

"I will be handing over my resignation as an MLC today to Legislative Council chairman Basavarj Horatti in Hubballi today. I will be filing my nomination from Shivamogga City constituency on Thursday," Manjunath said.

Manjunath was a ticket aspirant from Shivamogga city, presently represented by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa. BJP has not announced tickets for the constituency which witnessed brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and spate of disturbing incidents of violence.

Sources said his announcement came after confirming the party is not going to field him from Shivamogga. "I have decided to resign from the post of MLC. I will travel to Hubballi today and submit my resignation to the speaker.

"I will also submit my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP party. I will submit my nomination from Shivamogga constituency tomorrow (Thursday). I will announce which party I am contesting from by noon," Ayanur Manjunath stated.

"I am resigning from the BJP. I am not quitting the party because of a denial of ticket. I have taken this decision to contribute to the growth of the city. I have to answer many questions, which I will during the elections. I am the only person to give a statement in support of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa," he claimed.

Manjunath is belived to be in touch with the JD(S) leaders, though he announced his intention to contest as an Independent in the Assembly elections. April 20 is the last date to file nominations and April 24 is the last date to withdraw these papers.

