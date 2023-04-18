Kichcha Sudeep will campaign for BJP; says no to contesting in Ktaka assembly elections Close
The BJP on Monday released a third list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, accommodating the family members of three senior leaders but it further triggered resentment among other leaders in the state unit.

Senior leader S.A. Ramdas, miffed with the denial of ticket from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru city, stated that he will announce his decision on future course of action on Tuesday. The party has given ticket to Srivatsa, its Mysuru district president, instead of Ramdas, who is now irate.

The BJP has announced candidates for 10 constituencies, thus finalising 222 candidates of the total 224. The party is yet to announce candidates for Shivamogga constituency represented by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa and Manvi constituency.

The party has announced state General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakayi as its candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency represented by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

The party has allotted ticket to senior leader Karadi Sanganna's daughter-in-law Manjula Amaresh for Koppal constituency, former minister Arvind Limbavali's wife Manjula from Mahadevapura reserve constituency in Bengaluru, and Katta Jagadish, son of senior leader Katta Subramanya Naidu, from Hebbal constituency in Bengaluru.

