The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] have launched a protest against the Congress-led government in Karnataka. The protest, held in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru, was a response to the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which resulted in 11 fatalities. This incident has become a focal point for criticism, with opposition parties demanding accountability from the ruling government.

The protest, which took place ahead of the Monsoon Session, saw BJP and JD(S) legislators united in their condemnation of the government's handling of the event. Demonstrators carried placards with messages questioning the government's decision to hold the event with just a day's notice, despite the anticipated large crowd. The placards also criticized the government for allegedly punishing police officers for what they termed as the government's blunder and questioned the Chief Minister's actions following the tragedy.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra was vocal in his criticism, accusing the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other cabinet ministers of acting irresponsibly. "Yesterday, the leaders of both the BJP and the JD(S) met and discussed issues to be addressed in the House. Today, BJP as well as JD(S) MLAs are protesting against the state government's attitude and its irresponsible behaviour because 11 persons lost their lives during the stampede," Vijayendra stated.

Opposition demands accountability

Vijayendra further criticized the government for suspending officials and police officers instead of taking responsibility, only to later revoke their suspensions. "The CM, Deputy CM, and Home Minister should have taken moral responsibility. Instead, they targeted innocent officers," he added. The protest was not just about the stampede incident. Vijayendra highlighted other pressing issues, such as the ongoing protests by farmers over a shortage of fertilizers and the lack of solutions for irrigation projects in North Karnataka.

He emphasized that these issues would be raised in the Assembly, demanding accountability from the government. "All these issues will be raised inside the Assembly. We demand that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the irresponsible government take responsibility," Vijayendra asserted. The protest was attended by several prominent leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and JD(S) Opposition Leader Suresh Babu.

Other notable attendees included Opposition Deputy Leader Aravind Bellad, Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, and former ministers of BJP and JD(S). This protest is a significant development in Karnataka's political scene, highlighting the growing discontent with the Congress-led government. The stampede incident has become a focal point for criticism, with opposition parties using it to question the government's competence and accountability.