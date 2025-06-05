Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) remarkable win in IPL 2025, what began as a joyous celebration turned into a tragic incident. As fans thronged the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the victory celebration, overcrowding led to chaos and a stampede that claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured. Despite the tragedy, the celebration inside the stadium went ahead as planned.

On Thursday morning, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai after the heartbreaking events during RCB's celebrations. The couple was spotted walking towards their car at the Mumbai airport. Several videos and photos of their exit have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, Anushka can be seen stepping back to allow photographers to click pictures of Virat, a gesture that was widely appreciated by fans.

However, another video shows paparazzi crowding around Virat and requesting selfies, which he politely declined. The cricketer was seen avoiding the cameras, a move that didn't sit well with some social media users. He was criticized for being "rude" and "indifferent." A section of netizens also slammed both Virat and Anushka, alleging that the couple would soon jet off to London and were unconcerned about the lives lost in the tragic incident.

The couple opted for coordinated black and white outfits, appearing calm and composed as they walked out together.

Virat took to Instagram to share RCB's official statement regarding the stampede. In the caption, the right-handed batter said, "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted".

The statement by RCB read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."