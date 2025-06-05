Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the man of the hour after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their historic first IPL title win in 18 years. The team clinched the coveted trophy on June 3, 2025, igniting celebrations across the country. A day later, on June 4, a victory parade was organised in Bengaluru, where thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketing stars at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, what was meant to be a celebratory moment quickly turned into chaos. The victorious mood gave way to tragedy as a stampede broke out during the gathering, leading to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to at least 33 others. It was reported that over 2 lakh fans had swarmed various parts of the city to celebrate RCB's long-awaited win.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, RCB issued an official statement on Wednesday.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," the statement read.

The franchise expressed its condolences to the victims' families and clarified that it had promptly amended its event schedule upon learning of the situation, in accordance with local administration guidelines.

The note added, "RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."

The heartbreaking incident sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting reactions from celebrities and public figures. Actor R. Madhavan took to Instagram stories and wrote, "This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe, and do not respond to rumours without checking with the authorities."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also reshared RCB's official statement on their social media platforms. Virat added a message on Instagram: "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted."

Heart wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 4, 2025

Actor Vivek Oberoi expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter): "Deepest sorrow fills us as we mourn the lives tragically lost in the Bengaluru stampede. It's truly saddening to lose loved ones, especially during what should have been a moment of collective joy in cricket."

He further wrote: "To the families and friends now facing this unimaginable void, our hearts ache with yours. We send our deepest condolences and heartfelt support, hoping you find some solace amidst this profound grief. May strength and peace be with you."

According to authorities, the chaos began to escalate by mid-afternoon. At 11:56 am on Wednesday, Bengaluru traffic police announced the cancellation of the victory parade to prevent congestion. However, by 1:30 pm, the RCB team had already landed at HAL Airport and proceeded to their hotel before heading toward Vidhana Soudha, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was scheduled to felicitate them.

By 3 pm, nearly 50,000 people were within a 1-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha, and the crowd kept growing, leading to suffocating conditions and eventual chaos.

The tragic turn of events has raised serious concerns over crowd management and public safety during large-scale celebrations in the city.