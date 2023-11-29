Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil on Tuesday met US Consul General Christopher W. Hodges.

During the discussion, he invited Hodges to consider opening an office of the Consulate General at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Patil also briefed the US Consul General with regard to the proposed development of Knowledge, Healthcare, Innovation and Research (KHIR) City on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which will help strengthen Bengaluru's position as a hub of medical tourism, providing employment to local people and also help in attracting skill sets from across the globe.

"Spread over 2,000 acres the KHIR City will have a final plan ready in the next 2-3 months. KHIR City, for Karnataka, has the first movers' advantage and to that extent is also of national interest. We also plan to have roadshows in the US and UAE for KHIR City in the coming months," he said.

The minister also detailed opportunities in sectors such as aerospace and defence, semiconductors, biotech and machine tools.

"Karnataka is already strong in IT and design and now we want to take it further to the manufacturing sector. In the Tier-II and Tier-III cities, we do have very good connectivity which can help new businesses," he said.

Hodges told the minister that US companies are keen to invest in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the state.

"We have been getting feedback from the US companies to look at cities beyond Bengaluru to expand business. In February, our (US) trade delegation will be visiting Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to explore the landscape of these states mainly in the Tier-II and Tier-III cities to see whether they can facilitate the setting up of businesses for our companies," Hodges said.

(With inputs from IANS)