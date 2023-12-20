Continuing its efforts to attract investments to the state, a high-level delegation from Karnataka led by the Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday held a series of discussions with industry leaders in Mumbai.

Patil invited leaders of some of India's biggest conglomerates – Tata Group, Mahindra Group, JSW, RPG Group – to invest in Karnataka, as per an official release.

In the course of his productive discussions with the champions of Indian industry, the minister called on them to consider further investment in the state, assuring them of the government's complete support and co-operation in their future ventures in Karnataka.

The delegation held discussions with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, besides heads of various businesses under the group's umbrella of the Tata Group, and JSW Steel Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, along with heads of other businesses of the JSW Group.

Patil, on a two-day visit to the country's financial capital, also invited RPG Group Vice Chairman Anant Goenka, and KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal to keep in mind Karnataka as a potential investment destination.

Karnataka has been actively soliciting investments from domestic and foreign ventures and the minister invited US companies in Houston to consider Bangalore in their next investment plan.

(With inputs from IANS)