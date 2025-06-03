Karnataka man cuts cake with sword; video goes viral, lands him in prison

In a surprising incident that has caught the attention of many, a birthday celebration in Vaichakurahalli village, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, took an unexpected turn. Anil Kumar, a local resident, chose to mark his birthday in a rather unconventional manner by using a long sword to cut his cake. This unusual act, captured on video, quickly became the center of attention, raising questions about the appropriateness and safety of such actions.

The celebration, which took place late on a Saturday night, was intended to be a joyous occasion. However, the choice of a sword as a cake-cutting tool introduced an element of controversy. The presence of a weapon, even in a festive setting, can be perceived as promoting violence, a concern that did not go unnoticed by local authorities. The Gauribidanur Rural Police, upon reviewing the footage, decided to intervene.

The police took Anil Kumar into custody, charging him with promoting violence and celebrating in a criminal manner.

Public reaction to the incident has been mixed, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of Kumar's actions and the response from law enforcement. Some view the use of a sword in a birthday celebration as harmless and argue that the authorities overreacted.

Others support the actions of the police, citing the potential risks associated with wielding a weapon in a public setting. They argue that public safety must take precedence and that actions perceived as promoting violence should be addressed promptly to prevent potential harm.