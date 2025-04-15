Murshidabad violence: Two held in connection with murder of father, son

Two persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of Hargobindo Das and his son Chandan Das, at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal last week.

The murder of the father and son took place when the entire district was on the boil after protests against the newly-promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act, turned violent.

Confirming the arrests of two persons in this connection, the Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal), Supratim Sarkar, said that one of the two suspects had been arrested from Birbhum district, while the other was held from Suti area in Murshidabad only.

However, Sarkar did not disclose the identities of the two arrested suspects.

"They were nabbed after night-long search operations. One has been arrested from Birbhum and the other from Murshidabad," Sarkar told media persons on Tuesday afternoon.

It is learnt that the arrested duo are cousins.

The first suspect was nabbed from Murarai in Birbhum district late on Monday night and on the basis of information extracted from him the second accused person was arrested from Suti in Murshidabad district on Tuesday morning.

The duo will be presented at a district court on Tuesday and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation has started limping back to normal in the troubled pockets of Murshidabad namely Jangipur, Samserganj, Dhulian, and Suti from Tuesday morning, which coincides with the Bengali New Year.

Certain shops in the area, whose shutters were down for almost the whole of last week, opened from Tuesday morning.

However, the customer turnout at shops or the regular gatherings of people on the streets were far below normal even on Tuesday morning.

The personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and the state police have continued with their route marches with the aim of instilling confidence among the people.

Internet services continued to be suspended in the troubled pockets of Murshidabad as well as in certain pockets of neighbouring Malda and Birbhum districts.

The total number of arrests in connection with the violence and vandalism at Murshidabad has already crossed 200.

