Karnataka Lokayukta raids places linked to govt officials across 7 districts

Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting simultaneous raids in seven districts on Thursday against government officers working in various capacities, following a tip-off about the amassing of disproportionate assets and involvement in corruption.

The raids were conducted in the Bengaluru, Kolar, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura districts. According to sources, the raids were held at the residences and properties of eight officers.

In Davanagere city, the house and office of a Food Safety Officer in Nijalingappa Layout have been raided. The team, led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Kavalapure, was conducting the searches. Sources stated that the raids were taking place at five locations linked to him. In Ranibennur, a town in the Haveri district, raids were also being conducted, according to sources.

A significant quantity of gold jewellery and other valuables have been recovered from his residence, and the search for property documents was going on.

In Kalaburagi city, the residence and properties of a PWD Chief Engineer have been raided, and documents of properties worth crores have been seized.

Sources indicate that he owns 30 acres of land in the Aland region, as well as land in Tavaragere village. The Lokayukta team has also found that he has acquired properties in the Basavakalyan region of the Bagalkot district. In total, Lokayukta sources report that property documents related to more than 60 acres of land under his ownership have been tracked.

A large quantity of gold and other valuables have also been recovered from his residence. The team, led by Lokayukta SP Umesh, is conducting searches. Simultaneous raids were being carried out at his office in Bengaluru and his native place, Dhannur, in the Bidar district. Sources indicate that investigations have revealed bank lockers in the names of his family members.

In Bengaluru, the residences of a Chief Engineer and an Executive Engineer attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have also been raided.

Properties at three locations belonging to an Assistant Executive Engineer with Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) were also searched. Sources reveal that property documents worth crores have been found. The officer reportedly owns six acres of land in Kollegal, along with a house and two sites in Bengaluru.

In Tumakuru, the residence of a doctor attached to the Tumakuru Government Hospital was raided. Meanwhile, in the Bilagi town of Bagalkot district, raids were conducted at the residence and office of a PWD department First Division Clerk (FDC).

An official statement regarding the raids is yet to be released by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

