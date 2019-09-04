Live

The Karnataka Congress has called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, following the arrest of the party troubleshooter DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday, following intense interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for four days.

"In order to condemn the arrest of DK Shivakumar and the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government, the Karnataka Congress has called for a state-wide bandh on September 4," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president General secretary Sathyan Puthoor told The Indian Express.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier dismissed Shivakumar's plea challenging the summons issued by the ED. The court had also rejected interim protection for him. The former minister may appear before a special ED court on September 5 for his bail.

After his arrest, DKS took to Twitter to congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party for the same. "I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta," wrote Shivakumar.

In August 2017, the Income Tax department had conducted a raid at Shivakumar's properties in Delhi and Bengaluru, and seized unaccounted Rs 8.59 crore in cash. The ED had issued a summon regarding the seizure.

