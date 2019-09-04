The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested the Congress trouble shooter from Karnataka DK Shivakumar over a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivakumar's arrest comes after four days of continuous grilling and interrogation by the ED officials. The Karnataka High Court had dismissed his plea challenging the summons issued by the ED, the court had also rejected interim protection for him. The former minister may appear before a special ED court on September 5 for his bail.

The senior Congress leader had appeared before the ED officials for interrogation on Tuesday for the fourth time since Friday (August 30) over the money laundering case. A few minutes after his arrest, DKS tweeted from his official handle congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his arrest.

"I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta," tweeted DK Shivakumar.

In August 2017, the Income Tax department had conducted a raid conducted at Shivakumar's properties in Delhi and Bengaluru and seized unaccounted Rs 8.59 crore in cash. The ED had issued a summon regarding the seizure. Shivakumar's arrest has created a major uproar in Karnataka as massive protests are being held at several areas of the state.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has halted services across Ramanagara and Kanakapura foollowing protests by the Congress workers over Shivakumar's arrest. The security has also been heightened at the ED office at Shantinagar in Bengaluru.