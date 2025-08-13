In a decisive move to tackle the pressing issues of women's safety and child welfare, Karnataka's Women and Child Welfare Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, has announced the statewide deployment of the 'Akka Force'. This initiative is specifically designed to address the alarming rates of rape, child pregnancies, and child marriages. The announcement was made during a session in the Legislative Assembly, where Hebbalkar responded to concerns raised by JD(S) floor leader, MLA C.B. Suresh Babu, regarding the increasing incidents of these issues in the state.

The term 'Akka,' meaning 'elder sister' in Kannada, symbolizes a protective and guiding presence. The 'Akka Force' has already demonstrated promising results in the Bidar district and is now set for expansion across Karnataka.

The initiative will be launched on an experimental basis starting August 15 in the districts of Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi, with plans for a broader rollout.

Hebbalkar emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "The 'Akka Force' will comprise women police personnel and senior NCC cadets. They will be provided with vehicles and will visit colleges and other public spaces to minimize incidents such as child marriages and rapes. This is a matter of serious concern for us."

The formation of the 'Akka Force' is part of a broader strategy by the state government to tackle these issues. Upon assuming office, Hebbalkar established a committee with representatives from ten different departments, including RDPR, Health, Education, Home, Social Welfare, Revenue, SC/ST Welfare, and others.

This committee is tasked with preventing child marriages from the gram panchayat level to the district headquarters. The minister also highlighted the creation of a 24-hour operational helpline, '1098', to provide immediate assistance and support.

Addressing Alarming Statistics

The statistics presented by JD(S) MLA C.B. Suresh Babu paint a grim picture of the current situation. According to data for 2023-24, at least 405 girls below the age of 18 were victims of child marriage, with a total of 709 child marriages reported in the state. The following year, 685 girls fell victim to this practice. In the past ten months alone, 26,463 child pregnancies have been reported, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Babu expressed his concern, stating, "This is a serious concern."

In response, Minister Hebbalkar acknowledged the gravity of the issue and outlined the steps taken by the government to address it. "I appreciate the concern. Since our government came to power, many amendments have been made to prevent child pregnancies and child marriages. We tabled the bill concerning the prevention of child marriages in the Assembly on Tuesday," she said. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) operates in all districts, maintaining separate statistics to monitor and address these issues. Hebbalkar also pointed out discrepancies in the reported statistics, particularly concerning the Belagavi district, from which she hails.

The state government is actively working to prevent love marriages among minors and child marriages, which continue to occur in some communities. Social media regulation is also being enforced as part of these efforts. The introduction of the 'Akka Force' is a proactive step towards creating a safer environment for women and children in Karnataka.

The success of the 'Akka Force' in Bidar district serves as a promising model for its expansion across the state. The initiative's emphasis on collaboration between various government departments and community stakeholders is crucial for its effectiveness. By addressing the root causes of child marriages and pregnancies, such as lack of education and economic opportunities, the 'Akka Force' aims to create lasting change.

