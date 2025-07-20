IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Accused Granted Bail After Survivor Allegedly Withholds Cooperation

In a case that has drawn significant public attention, a second-year male student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has been granted interim bail by the Alipore Court. This decision follows his arrest on charges of allegedly raping a young woman on July 11. The court's decision was influenced by the observation that the complainant, a psychological counselor, had not cooperated with the investigation, as reported by ANI.

The accused was taken into custody by the Kolkata Police and presented in court on July 12. However, the complainant, who initially filed the complaint, has since been unresponsive to the authorities. She has missed two scheduled appearances before the magistrate to record her statement and has been unreachable, with her phone reportedly switched off. This lack of communication has posed significant challenges to the investigation.

According to the details of the case, the alleged victim claimed that she was invited to the hostel for a counseling session. Upon her arrival, she reportedly consumed a drink that was allegedly laced with drugs, leading to her losing consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she realized she had been raped. The complainant also mentioned that she and the accused had become acquainted through social media platforms.

Kolkata, West Bengal: On the rape case in IIM Calcutta, Public Prosecutor Saurin Ghoshal says, "The accused's lawyer filed a bail petition without solid grounds, citing that the victim's statement under a magistrate hasn't yet been recorded. However, we argued that the victim had…

Challenges in Legal Proceedings

The court granted the accused bail on a bond of ₹50,000. This decision has sparked discussions about the complexities involved in such cases, especially when the complainant is uncooperative. The trial court's observation highlighted the difficulties faced by the police in proceeding with the investigation without the complainant's active participation.

The case has raised questions about the procedures and challenges in handling sensitive cases of this nature. The absence of the complainant has made it difficult for the authorities to gather evidence and proceed with the case. The police have been attempting to contact her for further investigation, but her inaccessibility has stalled progress.

This incident is not isolated in the annals of legal history. There have been several instances where the lack of cooperation from the complainant has complicated legal proceedings. In many cases, the absence of the victim's testimony can significantly impact the outcome of the case, often leading to the accused being granted bail or even acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

One such historical case involved a similar situation where the complainant's reluctance to participate in the investigation led to the accused being released on bail. The case highlighted the importance of the victim's testimony in sexual assault cases and the challenges faced by the legal system when such cooperation is absent.