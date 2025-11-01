The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, will host the first-ever Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 from November 4 to 6 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The flagship event aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for workforce innovation, skill excellence, and international employability.

Organised by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as Knowledge Partner, with Germany as the Country Partner, the summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil in attendance.

The event, themed "Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy," will bring together over 3,000 delegates, 100+ speakers, and 50+ exhibitors to discuss future-ready skills, global employability, and industry-academia partnerships.

Key speakers include Subroto Bagchi (Co-founder, Mindtree), Ravi Venkatesan (Chairman, Global Energy Alliance), B. V. R. Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Aayog), and Mish Eastman (Deputy Vice-Chancellor, RMIT University, Australia).

A major highlight will be the Ministerial Plenary on November 5, titled "Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a Trillion USD Economy by 2032," featuring ministers Sharanaprakash Patil, M. B. Patil, Priyank Kharge, and M. C. Sudhakar, moderated by Madan Padaki of Head Held High Foundation.

The summit will also host Skillathon 2025, a national innovation challenge for students; the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, celebrating excellence in skilling practices; and the Skill Expo Pavilion, showcasing cutting-edge training and EdTech solutions. A cultural showcase, Karnataka Vaibhava, will highlight the state's heritage and traditions.

Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil said the summit "reflects Karnataka's determination to lead India into the next era of workforce development," while Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan of LabourNet added that the goal is to "turn skill-building into employability and meaningful work for young people."