Karnataka govt to consider inclusion of 'Ramayana' to school curriculum

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that the state government would consider including the 'Ramayana' and its author, 'Maharshi Valmiki', in the school curriculum in the state.

He made the statement while addressing the gathering at the Valmiki Jayanti event organised at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah assured that former minister V.S. Ugrappa's demand to include Maharshi Valmiki and the 'Ramayana' in the school curriculum will be positively considered.

Highlighting the achievements of the Valmiki community, he said that Maharshi Valmiki, despite being denied access to formal education, composed the great epic 'Ramayana', which has universal significance. He urged every member of the community to prioritise education.

He also stressed that communities must claim their rights and opportunities through organisation and struggle, citing the examples of Ambedkar, Buddha, and Basavanna.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after offering floral tributes to Valmiki's statue at Shri Maharshi Valmiki Tapovan on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Siddaramaiah described Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the great epic Ramayana, as a rare literary genius known to the country.

He conveyed his greetings to the people of the state. He said that the Valmiki Jayanti celebration is a way to honour the great sage, who, though born in the Shudra community, introduced the world to the magnificent epic Ramayana.

He noted that Valmiki's statue was installed in 2017 and highlighted that saints like Valmiki and Kanakadasa lived socially responsible lives, teaching and following human values.

Responding to questions about providing ministerial representation to Nayaka community MLAs, Siddaramaiah said that this will be considered during a future cabinet reshuffle.

Commenting on the case where a shoe was thrown at the Chief Justice of India, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Chief Justice himself forgave the incident, reflecting his greatness. However, Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the incident, calling it an "act of Manuvadi elements".