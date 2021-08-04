Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who took charge a week ago, expanded his cabinet by inducting 29 ministers on Wednesday at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan.

The cabinet has 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, and 1 Reddy, representing all the segments of voters in the state, besides one woman. He further stated that, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra's name is not on the list.

"Party President J.P. Nadda, state in-charge Arun Singh and I have personally conveyed the message to Yediyurappa Ji," he stated.

The new cabinet is formed after a detailed discussion. "I have discussed in detail with party President and later, it was further discussed by top brass. There was no question of coming under pressure," said Bommai.

Full List of Karnataka's New Ministers

Govinda Karajol

KS Eshwarappa

R Ashok

Dr Ashwath Narayana

B Sriramulu

V Somanna

J C Madhuswamy

C C Patil

Prabhu Chavan

Anand Singh

K Gopalaiyya

Byrathi Basavaraj

ST Somasekhara

B C Patil

K Sudhakar

K C Narayana Gowda

Sivarama Hebbar

Umesh Katti

S Angara

Murugesh Nirani

MTB Nagaraja

Kota Srinivasa Poojary

Shashikala Jolle

V Sunil Kumar

Halappa Achar

Araga Gnanendra

Shankar Patil Munanakoppa

B C Nagesh

Munirathna

(Developing story)