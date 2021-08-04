Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who took charge a week ago, expanded his cabinet by inducting 29 ministers on Wednesday at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan.
The cabinet has 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, and 1 Reddy, representing all the segments of voters in the state, besides one woman. He further stated that, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra's name is not on the list.
"Party President J.P. Nadda, state in-charge Arun Singh and I have personally conveyed the message to Yediyurappa Ji," he stated.
The new cabinet is formed after a detailed discussion. "I have discussed in detail with party President and later, it was further discussed by top brass. There was no question of coming under pressure," said Bommai.
Full List of Karnataka's New Ministers
Govinda Karajol
KS Eshwarappa
R Ashok
Dr Ashwath Narayana
B Sriramulu
V Somanna
J C Madhuswamy
C C Patil
Prabhu Chavan
Anand Singh
K Gopalaiyya
Byrathi Basavaraj
ST Somasekhara
B C Patil
K Sudhakar
K C Narayana Gowda
Sivarama Hebbar
Umesh Katti
S Angara
Murugesh Nirani
MTB Nagaraja
Kota Srinivasa Poojary
Shashikala Jolle
V Sunil Kumar
Halappa Achar
Araga Gnanendra
Shankar Patil Munanakoppa
B C Nagesh
Munirathna
