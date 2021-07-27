The stalemate ends here. Karnataka has its new chief minister. Succeeding BS Yediyurappa to assume the office of the Karnataka CM is senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet Basavaraj Bommai. BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement as he congratulated Bommai on his new appointment.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai?

Bommai, 61, is a BE graduate and will be sworn-in as the Karnataka CM on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan. Bommai is the son of former CM late SR Bommai. Bommai belongs to the Sadra Lingayat community and hails from "janata parivar." He joined BJP in 2008 and rose in the ranks ever since. He has held a portfolio of water resources. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Congratulations are in order for Bommai. Yediyurappa also congratulated Bommai on the appointment and said: "I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state."

The former home minister, who is seen as a close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, held a closed-door meeting with him ahead of the legislature party meeting earlier in the day. Both leaders refused to address the media after the 20-minute meet.

Other candidates shortlisted for the position were Murugesh Nirani, Aravind Bellad & Prahlad Joshi.