Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reached the venue of the legislature party meeting, scheduled at a private hotel in Bengaluru, to select his successor.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Kishan Reddy, appointed as observers for the meet, and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi also reached the venue with him.

Yediyurappa, flanked by the two observers, entered the venue, flashing a victory mark. The meeting is expected to start in few moments.

Bommai meets BSY

Former Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seen as a close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, held a closed-door meeting with him ahead of the legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening.

Bommai reached Yediyurappa's residence and spoke to him for about 20 minutes. However, he did not divulge any details of the discussion.

The meet sparked many rumours as Bommai is also perceived as one of the front-runners to succeed Yediyurappa.

(With IANS inputs)