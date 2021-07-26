After strong rumours and speculations, BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation. At a programme to celebrate Yediyurappa's two years in the office, Yediyurappa bid an emotional farewell and said he would meet the Governor after lunch.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," BSY said at the programme with tears filling his ears.

Yediyurappa further added that he would continue to be involved in party building activities in the future. Yediyurappa had already indicated that he would abide by the decision of his party's top leaders whether he would continue as in his post after July 26 or not. The 78-year-old had made a sudden visit to Delhi last week where he met the Prime Minister and other senior leaders.

"It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, and Amit Shah for their support," Yediyurappa said in a tweet, announcing his farewell to his followers.

Who will be next K'taka CM?

Rumours about Yediyurappa's resignation have been rife for the last several days. As many as seven names cropped up for the post of Karnataka's next CM. BL Santosh, who went from being a full-time RSS volunteer from Karnataka to controlling the reins of state BJP, was strongly being considered for the post, but the Centre has been holding the final card.

Other candidates likely to assume the office are Arvind Bellad, Basanagouda Yatnal, Murugesh Nirani, Pralhad Joshi, Basavaraj Bommai and CT Ravi.