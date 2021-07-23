Rumours about Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa stepping down have been feeling the rumour mill for past several months and it has now gained momentum as BJP top brass is actively looking for a new CM face, according to sources. Ahead of the major leadership change, many names have cropped up - all within the ruling BJP party - that are being considered to replace Yediyurappa.

Taking notes from top-level advisors, bureaucrats, Intelligence Bureau and even the RSS, sources reveal, the BJP has a shortlist of seven possible candidates for the top post in Karnataka. The final call, however, is still with the top leadership, ie: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and second most senior RSS member Dattatreya Hosabale.

Who will be the next CM of Karnataka?

But the million-dollar-question remains. Who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka? As per sources, here are the frontrunners for the post.

Arvind Bellad

Arvind Bellad is strongly being considered for the post of Karnataka CM, giving the ruling party a chance to project a young and modern image. The two-time MLA, representing Hubli-Dharwad West constituency is the son of senior legislator Chandrakant Bellad. With the backing of RSS for his clean image and strong academic background, Bellad holds a strong chance to be the chief minister.

Basanagouda Yatnal

Another BJP frontrunner for CM post is a strong critic of BSY-led government in Karnataka, Basanagouda Yatnal. Former union minister and MLA, as recent as April this year, remarked his interest to be rooting for the CM position and he was among the first to publicly acknowledge "big developments like a change of guard." Yatnal is one of the long-serving ministers in the party and holds three decades long political career. He had remarked that under his leadership, the saffron party would win 150 assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Murugesh Nirani

Murugesh Nirani is the minister for mines and geology in the Karnataka government. He belongs to a prominent Panchamshali Lingayat sect, a majority in the Lingayats, which is the backbone of BJP's vote bank in Karnataka. Besides, Nirani is also an industrialist and employs over one lakh employees in his sugar, power, and clean energy businesses. The three-time MLA started his public life with the RSS in 1990s.

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi is currently the union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs and has close ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is a three-time MP from Dharwad who was handpicked for the cabinet in 2019.

BL Santosh

BL Santosh has a strong backing from within the party and RSS. From being a full-time RSS volunteer from Karnataka to controlling the reins of state BJP, his elevation in ranks did surprise many at first. Santosh, who had completed his engineering from Davangere, was posted in Shivamoga, hometown of Yeidyurappa, for several years. Even though Santosh is a familiar figure and a reputed leader in the party, for those unaware might know his crucial role in getting the Bengaluru South MP ticket to his protégé Tejasvi Surya.

While many in the party have believed Santosh would take the same route as PM Modi, becoming Karnataka CM would be the next logical step in that direction.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka's Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai is a rather known figure and also a confidant of Yediyurappa. He is the son of for CM SR Bomai. He joined BJP in 2008 and has rose many ranks since. It was him who even put to rest rumours about leadership change in Karnataka as recent as this week.

CT Ravi

CT Ravi holds the post of national general secretary of BJP and has close ties to BJP's national organisation secretary BL Santosh. He is a staunch follower of Hindutva and has held some important portfolios in the past. Ravi, a four-time MLA, was even the education minister in the previous BJP government in Karnataka, and recently resigned as a minister to take up the party role.