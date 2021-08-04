After several rounds of discussions, including one with the central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is dialling up the ministers who will be inducted into the cabinet today.

Basavaraj Bommai, who was elected the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. ever since, he had visited Delhi twice. Hectic parleys were on between Bommai and central leaders in Delhi during the last couple of days, to finalise the Cabinet expansion.

As of now 28 MLAs and MLCs have received calls from CM Bommai, informed sources told IB Times India. Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Limbavali, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and Laxman Savadi in the old cabinet of BS Yediyurappa are being dropped from the new Cabinet, said sources.

The oath-taking ceremony to be held at 2:15 pm today in Raj Bhavan where 29 ministers will be taking oath. There will be 7 ministers from the OBC category, 3 from SC, 1 from ST, 7 from the Vokkaliga community, 8 from the Lingayat community and 1 woman in the cabinet.

Ahead of the swearing-in of the new council of ministers scheduled to be held Wednesday afternoon, CM has hinted that the cabinet will have both experienced and fresh face. "We need both experience and enthusiasm," he said dismissing speculations that senior leaders will be kept off the list.

He further stated that, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra's name is not on the list. "Party President J.P. Nadda, state in-charge Arun Singh and I have personally conveyed the message to Yediyurappa Ji," he stated.