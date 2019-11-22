After the brutal attack on Karnataka Congress leader and Narasimhapura MLA Tanveer Sait, the state government is mulling over a ban on the Islamic fundamentalist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

After interrogating the perpetrator, Maqbool alias Farhaan Pasha, the police have arrested five more people, who are alleged to be PFI and SDPI activists.

Karnataka revenue minister and BJP leader R Ashok said that the state government will first discuss the issue with the other ministers and then recommend the central government to ban these radical Islamic organisations. He said that Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already held talks with officials over the matter.

The minister also attacked opposition party leader Siddaramaiah, saying that several cases against SDPI have been registered in the past but Siddaramaiah had withdrawn them during his tenure as the state chief minister. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also slammed the opposition leader over the attack on Sait, claiming that Siddaramaiah was indirectly involved in the attack.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that according to the police, PFI and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) are behind the attack. PFI has several cases relating to communal violence registered against it but Siddaramaiah had withdrawn them to gather votes from the minority, said the CM.

The minister of Kannada and culture, CT Ravi said, that some of the Congress leaders are backing SDPI as they have a soft corner for such organisations. He also demanded that a probe should be initiated over the funding of these organisations.

Attack on Tanveer Sait

The legislator from Narasimhapura constituency of Mysuru district, Tanveer Sait, was stabbed in the neck with a machete by a youth named Farhan Pasha on Sunday (November 17). Sait was attending a marriage reception in Mysuru when the incident took place.

He was immediately shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital in the district, where he underwent surgery and is now recovering. His condition has become better but he has suffered severe nerve and ear damage. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Mysuru police, led by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) M Muthuraj, to probe into the attack.