The Kuruba community in Karnataka is furious against Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader JC Madhuswamy for trying to rename Kanakadasa Circle in Huliyar at Tumakuru district.

Madhuswamy tried renaming the place, which is located at his constituency Chikkanayakanahalli and was named after a 15th-century saint and poet Kanakadasa, who is very much admired by the Kuruba community. The minister planned on naming the circle after late Shivakumar Swami of Siddaganga Mutt.

This decision by the law minister sparked social media uproar with many netizens from across the state demanding Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala to remove Madhuswamy from the cabinet for hurting community sentiments.

Several people from the Kuruba community and other political leaders alleged that Madhuswamy removed the signage of Kanakadasa Circle, which was there from the past 13 years.

The matter further escalated into a statewide outcry after a video went viral on social media showing Madhuswamy abusing pontiff Sri Eshwarananda Puri Swami of Hosadurga Mutt. Eshwarananda Swami is an eminent spiritual leader followed by Kuruba's.

CM Yediyurappa urged the minister to apologise to the community but the latter refused which triggered more mayhem. Yediyurappa also apologised to the community for the controversial remarks made by Madhuswamy on Wednesday (November 21) and promised to retain the name Kanakadasa Circle after the by-polls. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that Madhuswamy should apologise to the people and end the matter as this issue should not be politicised.

Kuruba community calls for Bandh

The angry leaders from the Kuruba community have called for a strike in Huliyar in Tumakuru district and Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on Thursday (November 21). Kuruba leaders also protested outside the office of Mysuru DC, urging the government to expel Madhuswamy for his casteist remarks.

However, Madhuswamy later apologised to the community saying that he never tried to disrespect Kuruba community nor Eshwarananda Puri Swami. "If I have made a mistake, I express my regrets," he said.