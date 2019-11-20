The gunman of Congress MLA from Narasimhapura, Tanveer Sait has been suspended after the brutal attack by a youngster at a function in Mysuru. The gunman Fairoz Khan was suspended on November 19 by the Police Commissioner of Mysuru, KT Balakrishna as Khan failed to provide security to Sait.

The Congress leader was stabbed on the neck with a machete by a carpenter identified as Maqbool alias Farhaan Pasha (20), while Sait was attending a marriage reception in Mysuru. Sait was immediately shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital in the district, where he underwent surgery and is now at ICU. His condition has become better but he has suffered severe nerve and ear damage.

Yediyurappa accuses Siddaramaiah

Following the attack on Sait, Pasha tried to flee the area but was captured by Sait's supporters and was handed over to the police. The accused is a resident of Ghousianagar in Udayagiri at Mysuru. Pasha entered the function disguised as a guest with a strapped knife under his shirt. While interrogation, Pasha allegedly told police that the attack was carried out as Sait did not help in getting him a job.

The police had also arrested five more people, Mujamil Abid Pasha, Mujeeb, Akram and Noor Khan in connection with the attack on Tanveer Sait. According to the police, it was a planned attack and more people are involved in the attack. The arrested men are alleged to be working for Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa accused opposition party leader Siddaramaiah for being indirectly responsible for the attack on Narasimhapura MLA, claiming that it was his wrong policies that led to the attack. Yediyurappa said that during Siddaramaiah's tenure as the state CM he had withdrawn all cases relating to communal violence against PFI. He claimed that the opposition leader did that to gather votes from the minority.