Congress legislator and former minister of Karnataka Tanveer Sait was brutally attacked by a youth with a machete at a function in Mysuru on Sunday (November 17) night.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm at Banni Mantap in the district, where the MLA was attending a marriage reception when a 20-year-old Farhaan Pasha attacked him with a sharp knife on his neck. He was quickly shifted to Columbia Asia hospital in Mysuru and the doctors conducted a surgery over five hours for the deep cut he had suffered on his neck.

Sait to be kept under observation

According to the reports, Sait is undergoing treatments at the hospital and the doctors have said that he will be kept under continuous observation as the next 78 hours will be crucial for the party leader. He is in critical condition as he has also suffered severe nerve and ear damage.

#BREAKING Former minister and MLA Tanveer Sait brutally attacked with knife by an unknown person in Mysore, Karnataka.

He is in Columbia Asia hospital. Undergoing treatment pic.twitter.com/rNIVApKGNb — AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) November 18, 2019

A video of the incident has also gone viral in social media. The five-time-MLA from Narasimharaja constituency, Sait was seated in the front row, when Farhaan Pasha stabbed him on his neck. After attacking the Congress leader, Pasha tried to flee the area but was captured by Sait's supporters and was handed over to police.

The accused is a resident of Ghousianagar in Udayagiri at Mysuru and is a carpenter by profession. The police are interrogating him, however, the reason behind the attack is not yet ascertained. Several Congress leaders including Former minister UT Khader visited the hospital and enquired about Sait's condition.