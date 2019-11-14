The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Thursday (November 14) announced the first list of candidates who will be contesting from different assembly constituencies from Karnataka for the upcoming bypolls on December 5.

In the first list of candidates for the by-elections, BJP has announced names of 13 rebel MLAs as its candidates from various constituencies. The list includes the names of Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli, Shivaram Hebbar, Bhairathi Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, and AH Vishwanath.

Mahesh Kumatalli – Athani

Srimanthagouda Patil – Kagwad

Ramesh Jarakiholi – Gokak

Shivaram Hebbar – Yellapur

BC Patil – Hirekerur

Anand Singh – Vijayanagara

K Sudhakar – Chikkaballapur

Bhairathi Basavaraj – KR Puram

ST Somashekar – Yeshwantpur

K Gopaliah – Mahalakshmi Layout

MTB Nagaraj – Hosakote

KC Narayanagowda – Krishnarajapet

AH Vishwanath – Hunsur

Did Baig turn rebel against BJP?

BJP inducted 16 of the 17 legislators except for R Roshan Baig on Thursday after the Supreme Court allowed the disqualified MLAs from Karnataka to contest in the upcoming by-elections. It is alleged that Baig has turned rebel against BJP as he is denied ticket to contest in the by-polls and that he might contest as an independent candidate from Shivajinagar constituency.

According to the reports, AH Vishwanath said that he aspires for a ministerial berth and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa will decide on it.

A small tussle is going over the candidature of Ranebennur constituency as several BJP leaders have opposed giving the ticket to R Shankar while rooting for KS EShwarppa's son Kantesh.

JD(S) releases first candidate list

JD(S) also released the first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming elections.

Devaraju – KR Pete

Javarayi Gowda - Yeshwanthpur

Mallikarjun – Ranebennur

Anjappa Jatappa – Hirekerur

NM Nabi – Vijayanagar

KP Bache Gowda – Chikkaballapura

Krishna Murthy - KR Puram

C Somashekar - Hunsur

Tanveer Ahmed – Shivajinagar

Chaitra Gowda - Yellapur