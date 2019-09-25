With Karnataka holding by-polls for 15 Assembly seats in October, the Congress party in the state is in a fix over Shivajinagar constituency, where the 1.9 lakh voters have mostly favoured Muslim representatives.

Shivajinagar constituency, which constitutes of a Muslim majority population, has always favoured a leader from its own community. But the recent I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam has created a great challenge for the political parties to field a candidate, as most of the leaders who had support in the area have been linked with the tainted firm.

More than half of the population of Shivajinagar had lost their money, some lost their life savings after investing in IMA. The scam amounted to more than Rs 2,000 crores and has defrauded nearly 40,000 of its customers. With the names of many Muslim leaders tagged along IMA, it will be hard for the people to choose a representative for them in Shivajinagar.

Until the IMA scam broke out, former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig was the undisputed leader of Shivajinagar. But his disqualification from the party and his close relationship with the kingpin Mansoor Khan has beleaguered him in front of the people. The chances are less for Baig and his son Ruman Baig to win from the constituency after quitting Congress and contesting on a saffron ticket.

Although many are lobbying for a ticket to contest in Shivajinagar, Congress has not yet decided on a candidate. Fielding a non-Muslim candidate here can be risky for the party due to the voter's sentiments.

According to reports, party leaders, including MLC Rizwan Arshad, and BBMP corporators AR Zakir Ahmed, Abdul Wajid and Shakeel Ahmed are eying a party ticket. But there are also talks of Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, having a shot at contesting from Shivajinagar.

Recently, NA Haris had conducted a meeting with the Block Congress workers of Shivajinagar on the pretext of by-polls. Several party leaders, including UT Khader, Rizwan Arshad and his son Mohammed was also present at the meeting.

It is alleged that secretary of Bowring Institute HS Srikanth, President of Bengaluru Central District Congress Committee G Shekhar and Ex secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) BR Naidu have also expressed their demand to contest from Shivajinagar.

The people of Shivajinagar are protesting against the by-elections, demanding the government to arrest the culprits in the IMA scam and then ask for votes. Some of the victims of the Ponzi scheme have threatened to boycott the elections until their demands are met.