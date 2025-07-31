Karnataka eyes Swiss investments post-FTA with WEF support; aims to boost trade, FDI

In a strategic move to enhance economic ties, Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development minister M.B. Patil engaged in discussions with a high-level delegation from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Bengaluru. The delegation, led by Aditi Vyas, Head of Business Engagement for South Asia, focused on the collaborative opportunities emerging from the newly signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Switzerland. This agreement is poised to significantly boost trade, commerce, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between the two nations, with Karnataka positioned as a major beneficiary.

The meeting underscored the potential of the FTA to attract a wave of Swiss companies eager to expand their operations in India. Karnataka, already a leading destination for FDI, stands to gain immensely from this influx. Swiss companies face constraints in expanding their domestic manufacturing capabilities, making Karnataka an attractive partner for building industrial capacity. Minister M.B. Patil emphasized the state's robust infrastructure and readiness to host such strategic collaborations.

The World Economic Forum delegation acknowledged Karnataka's potential, noting that the FTA could accelerate economic activities and investments in the region. The delegation also recalled the World Economic Forum's participation in the Global Investors' Conference held in Bengaluru earlier this year, which further solidified the state's reputation as a hub for international business engagements.

Karnataka's Strategic Positioning and Global Engagement

Reflecting on his participation in the 2024 Davos conference, Minister Patil shared insights into how the event had a profound impact on attracting new industrial, trade, and investment opportunities to Karnataka. He noted that such engagements are crucial for driving job creation and economic growth in the state.

Reaffirming Karnataka's commitment to global engagement, Minister Patil stated, "Karnataka will continue to actively participate in premier platforms such as the Davos World Economic Forum, which play a pivotal role in attracting investments, fostering international collaborations, and showcasing the state's strengths in innovation, infrastructure, and talent."

Aditi Vyas, representing the World Economic Forum, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the tangible outcomes from Karnataka's participation in the Davos conference. She noted, "We have seen tangible outcomes from Karnataka's participation in the Davos conference, and with WEF's 50 partner organizations in India and our biennial conference in Saudi Arabia, we see significant opportunities to further strengthen global engagement."

Vyas also identified potential areas of collaboration, including the development of new industrial clusters and emerging sectors such as clean hydrogen and advanced manufacturing.

The meeting was also attended by WEF Business Development Officer Parv Bansal and Technology Pioneer Alok Medikepur Anil, who contributed to the discussions on potential areas of collaboration and innovation. The presence of these key figures underscored the importance of the meeting and the potential for future collaborations between Karnataka and Swiss enterprises.