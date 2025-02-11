Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating the Global Investors' Meet Invest Karnataka 2025 event on Tuesday, said a statement by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, last Saturday announced that sector-specific industrial parks will be set up in various locations to drive comprehensive industrial development across Karnataka.

Several Union Ministers, including Prahlad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav, Shobha Karandlaje, and V Somanna, have confirmed their attendance for the event between February 12-14.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also participate in the concluding ceremony.

Addressing a press conference ahead of GIM Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled to be held from February 11-14, he outlined the key initiatives, including new awards, startup showcases, and industrial growth programs.

According to the Minister, the sector-specific industrial parks to be established include Advanced Pharma Park in Srinivasapura, Kolar district, Solar Cell Manufacturing Plant in Vijayapura, Food Park in Vijayapura, Drone Park in Chitradurga, Deep-Tech Park at Jangamanakote, Mega Logistics Park at Hanumanthapur near Dabaspete and EV Clusters in Chikkaballapura and Dharwad districts.

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, while Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will flag it off.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural session on Tuesday (February 11) at 4 p.m. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will launch the revamped Single Window System.

The state's new Industrial Policy 2025-30 will also be unveiled at the event, according to the statement.

MB Patil said that Karnataka expects investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore, with a target of realising at least 70 per cent of these commitments.

The event will witness the announcement of a 200-acre Startup Park near Hubballi Airport will be developed to accommodate over 400 startups, and a 1,200-acre Solar Cell Manufacturing and Agro-Tech Park will be set up in Tidagundi, Vijayapura district.

Around 60 high-quality startups and industry leaders will showcase innovations in areas such as autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advanced robotics.

Patil noted that 19 country partners will engage in investment and trade discussions. Nine dedicated country pavilions will showcase opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

More than 10 country-specific sessions will focus on sustainable economic growth, Karnataka's role in the global supply chain, renewable energy, healthcare, and other key sectors, he added.

The Invest Karnataka Awards, to be launched on February 12, will recognise 14 outstanding industries for their contributions to Karnataka's economy, Patil said.

The Sunrise Sector Awards will honour excellence in Aerospace and Defense (public and private), Automobile/Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Biotech & Life Sciences. Additionally, special awards will recognise, "Highest One-Time Investment", and "Pioneers in Global R&D", among others.

On February 13, the first-ever SME Awards will be presented to more than 35 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have significantly contributed to industrial growth, innovation, and employment in Karnataka.

There will also be district-specific awards and recognition for outstanding women entrepreneurs and sector excellence.

Under VentuRISE, nine awards totaling $300,000 will be given: $50,000 for the first-place startup, $30,000 for the second place, and $20,000 for the third place.

The summit will host more than 25 technical sessions, 10+ country sessions, and around 10 sessions under VentuRISE and SME Connect.

Some of the most anticipated discussions include: Montek Singh Ahluwalia on strategies to sustain India's economic growth amid global uncertainties; Martin Lundstedt, Sandeep Deshmukh, and Chanakya Hridaya on innovations in the logistics sector; Shashi Tharoor and George Papandreou in a session titled "Thriving in Turbulence: How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience"; and Nikhil Kamath moderating a panel on India's young innovators, featuring Jay Kotak, Parth Jindal, and Suzannah Muthoot.

Saying, this edition of GIM Invest Karnataka will host twice the number of sessions compared to previous events, Patil added Marquee Speakers including Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Sebastian Thrun (Founder, GoogleX), Ann Dunkin (Chief Information Officer, US Department of Energy), Kiran Rao (Filmmaker), Geetanjali Kirloskar, Patrick Lord (Chief Operating Officer, LAM Research), and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Chairperson & Founder, Biocon), the statement said.

The press conference was attended by S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries, and Mahesh, CEO, KIADB.