S. M. Krishna, former Karnataka chief minister and External Affairs Minister, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The Karnataka government has declared a holiday on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the leader.

The mortal remains of Krishna will be kept at his residence in Sadashivanagar on Tuesday for the public and will be taken to Somanahalli in Maddur, Mandya district, his birthplace at 8 a.m. on Wednesday for last rites.

Krishna was suffering from age-related ailments. He was admitted to the Vydehi Hospital and later shifted to the Manipal Hospital following a lung infection. He was treated at the ICU recently. He breathed his last at his residence in Sadashivanagar.

He was survived by his wife Prema and two daughters.

Expressing condolences, President Droupadi Murmu said: "Sad to learn about the demise of S. M. Krishna who served people in various capacities - from a member of the state Assembly and of Parliament to a union minister and governor. As chief minister of Karnataka, he earned people's affection for his commitment to the development of the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was deeply saddened by Krishna's demise. He said he had many opportunities to interact with the leader over the years, and will always cherish those interactions.

PM Modi further wrote on X handle, "SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker."

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated, "I am saddened by the passing away of SM Krishna, my friend and longtime Karnataka colleague. We started in politics around the same time and cultivated very different approaches to development and governance. Om Shanti."

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of the veteran leader and statesman, S.M. Krishna, who served with distinction in various high offices, including Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister, and Governor, contributing immensely to the state and the nation."

"On a personal level, his loss brings me great sorrow. I pray that his soul rests in eternal peace and that God grants the strength to his family, supporters, and the people of the state to endure this grief," Kumaraswamy stated.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remembered former Krishna as an exemplary politician.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Krishna, who served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the External Affairs Minister, and the Governor of Maharashtra, Union Minister Joshi stated that Krishna was known for his calm demeanour and gentlemanly leadership.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader, former Chief and Union Minister, and dear friend, S.M. Krishna. A true statesman and stalwart, his invaluable contributions to our nation and Karnataka will forever be remembered. I feel a sense of deep personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Krishna, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, led the party to a thumping victory in 1999. He served as the chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004 and the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and became the External Affairs Minister in the then-PM Manmohan Singh cabinet.

Krishna cut ties with the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017 but kept a low political profile.

He announced his retirement from politics on January 7, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "I am shocked by the demise of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. His service to the state and the nation, both as a Union Minister and as the Chief Minister, is unparalleled. Karnataka will forever remain indebted to him, particularly for his contributions to the growth of the IT-BT sectors during his tenure as Chief Minister."

"A seasoned statesman, Krishna was a leader without enemies. During the early days of my association with the Congress party, he was my mentor and always a well-wisher," the CM stated.

"Krishna's vision, disciplined life, noble conduct, and scholarly nature are exemplary for aspiring politicians. I share in the grief of his family and supporters who are mourning his loss. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra expressed deep condolences, stating that with the demise of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, the party has lost a guiding force.

Krishna was born in the village of Somanahalli in Maddur Taluk, Mandya district, Karnataka.

After completing his primary education in his hometown, he pursued his secondary education at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Maharaja's College, Mysuru, and obtained his law degree from University Law College. Additionally, he earned degrees from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and the George Washington University Law School in Washington.

He is remembered for his contributions to the information technology (IT) and biotechnology (BT) sectors and the growth of Bengaluru as the IT capital of the country. He is also known for putting the Brand Bengaluru on the global map.

(With inputs from IANS)