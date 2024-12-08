K'taka Winter session: Oppn prepares to corner Siddaramaiah govt

The stage is set for high-voltage action during the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which will be held from December 9 to December 20 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, a bordering city in north Karnataka.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) are prepared to target the Congress-led Karnataka government, especially with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah becoming the first CM in the state's history to appear before the Lokayukta for questioning as an accused in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The issue of maternal deaths in the Ballari region -- with the state recording 327 official maternal deaths this year -- will likely cause an uproar in the Assembly and Council. This matter, surfacing just before the winter session, poses a significant setback for the ruling Congress party.

Other key issues expected to be raised by the opposition include the Waqf row, the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation scam, internal reservation, the release of funds for MLAs, and the alleged appeasement policies of the Congress government.

On the other hand, the ruling Congress party is ready to face the opposition with confidence following its recent victories in three Assembly by-elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains confident after these wins, asserting that they represent a fitting response from the people of Karnataka to the allegations against him.

The Congress government is also poised to confront the BJP over the alleged Covid scam during its tenure. Deputy CM and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has warned that those who profited from the scam will not be spared.

The BJP has announced plans to hold a massive protest on the first day of the winter session in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha over the Waqf issue. While Congress may be relieved by its recent bypoll victories, the BJP and JD(S) have pledged to continue their fight against the government.

This winter session is historically significant as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's address at the 39th Congress session in Belagavi on December 26–27, 1924. In honour of this milestone, a Congress session is planned in Belagavi on the same dates this year.

The administrative machinery of Siddaramaiah's government has shifted to Belagavi for the session. During his previous term (2013–2018), Siddaramaiah consistently held the session in Belagavi for five years. This session marks the second of his current term, and the district administration has made all necessary preparations to ensure it runs smoothly.

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) plans a large rally against the government on the session's first day. Permission for the MES rally has been denied this year as well. To prevent disruptions, the Police Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders. Additionally, the district administration is prepared to restrict the entry of Maharashtra leaders into Belagavi.

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthynjaya Swami leading the agitation demanding reservation under the 2A category has announced that he will lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha during the winter session with thousands of tractors. He has also charged that the community leaders are being targeted and threatened by the Congress government.

Political experts predict dramatic scenes, chaos, and protests in both Houses of the state legislature during this winter session.

(With inputs from IANS)