As the number of Covid-19 positive cases crosses 1000 in the state, Karnataka reports 23 new confirmed cases on coronavirus on Saturday, May 16. The total confirmed positive cases in the state have reached to 1079 among which 548 are active cases.

Bengaluru reports highest cases

Meanwhile, 494 people were reported discharged and 36 succumbed to the infection as per the mid-day Covid-19 status update released by the state health department.

Bengaluru Urban continues to report the most number of positive cases in the state. Till Saturday, the state capital has registered 14 new cases on confirmed coronavirus tests. Shockingly, all these patients have contracted the infection from a previously infected patient.

Following this, three new cases are reported from Hassan and one each from Mandya, Udupi, Dharwad, Davanagere, Ballari, and Bagalkot.

Thousands gather for the village fair

Meanwhile, regardless of the strict lockdown measures and the alarming rate of positive cases in Karnataka, thousands of people gathered at a village fair in Kolagondanahalli village in Ramanagara.

The massive throng at the village fair had attendees who reportedly took permission for the gathering from Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt. Following the ruckus on the incident, the Panchayat officer was suspended from service by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner following a report by the Tehsildar.

In addition to this, Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan said that stern action will be taken against all the persons responsible for organising the village fair amid such a terrifying situation. "This should not happen again," he added.

Earlier, a political battle had erupted in the district of Ramanagara as five persons tested positive for coronavirus after the shifting of prisoners to the district that hitherto was a green zone.