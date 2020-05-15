Despite the alarming rates of coronavirus cases in the state that on Friday, May 15, crossed over 1,000, large crowds of people gathered in Karnataka's Ramanagara for a fair in Kolagondanahalli village.

Thousands gather for village fair

The massive throng at the village fair had attendees who reportedly took permission for the gathering from Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt. Following the ruckus on the incident, the Panchayat officer was suspended from service by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner following a report by the Tehsildar.

Flouting all social distancing norms, over thousands of people gathered in Ramanagara, 50 kilometres away from Bengaluru.

Earlier, a political battle had erupted in the district of Ramanagara as five persons tested positive for coronavirus after the shifting of prisoners to the district that hitherto was a green zone.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had alleged a conspiracy in shifting those arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura violence in Bengaluru.

Covid cases in Karnataka crosses 1000

As per the state health department bulletin on Friday on the Covid-19 status, Karnataka has registered a sum of 1,032 positive coronavirus cases of which 520 cases are active while 476 are discharged. On the other hand, those succumbed to the infection has rose to 35.

Of the new 45 confirmed cases, 16 cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada, while Bengaluru Urban had 13 new cases.

Meanwhile, five cases were registered in Udupi, three each from Hassan and Bidar, two from Chitradurga and one each from Bagalakote, Shivamoga and Kolara.

Frighteningly, over five children were tested positive to the deadly virus, including a three- year old girl from Chitradurga.

All 90 people cured in Mysore

As a huge relief to the state amid the sparing Covid positive cases, the health department announced that all the Covid infected 90 patients were cured of the contagious viral infection in Mysore on Friday.

"Mysore is the model for the state in regulating COVID19. Congratulations to all the Kuroona warriors who made their career known," wrote the Department in its Twitter handle. It also shared a video on honouring the warriors for their relentless service in accomplishing the mission.

"Happy to announce that all 90 patients of Mysore have recovered. It's big news to the state which fills inspiration and courage to tackle Covid-19. Let's congratulate all health warriors for their selfless sacrifice and dedication," wrote the tweet.

