A Karnataka Congress worker was found dead at Basavanabagewadi Taluk under Kolhar Bridge on the banks of Krishna river on Friday. The cause of her death has not been ascertained yet. However, the injury patterns on her body have the police suspecting that she was murdered.

The woman has been identified as Reshma Padeknur. She previously worked with JD(S). During her tenure at JD(S), she served as the district president of the women's wing for more than 10 years.

Reshma's relatives said that she was last seen on Thursday with a leader belonging to the All India Maklis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party before she disappeared. This leader was from Maharashtra, reports The New Indian Express.

The Police did not reveal details of the investigation. "We are not at a stage of confirming whether it is a murder or suicide. We have beefed up the investigation and her relatives have been summoned," B.S. Nemegoud, the Additional Superintendent of Police told TNIE.

Reshma quit JD(S) after she was not given a ticket and joined Congress. Since then, she was at war with her former party when she even alleged that she was sidelined by them even after all the work she did for them.