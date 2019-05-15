An FIR has been registered against the former BDA chairman and IAS officer T Sham Bhat along with two others by the police for their involvement in a defraud case.

The Fir was registered following the complaint given by a Sub-Inspector (SI) of City Armed Reserve (CAR) Siddaiah. According to the complaint filed by Siddaiah, the former IAS officer along with one of his colleagues from the armed reserve, retired SI Pradeep and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Dhanraj had taken money from him promising an SI post at the excise department.

But after the complainant paid money the accused cheated him and did not keep their promise. According to the reports, Siddaiah is a native of Tumakuru and his son had met the JD-S leader through Pradeep back in 2017, after he promised his son of getting the post, once the payment was made.

Dhanraj had claimed that he knew Sham Bhat very well, who was then the chairperson of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He said that if Siddaiah can arrange Rs 20 lakh, he will be able to get a job for Siddaiah's son. Believing him, Siddaiah paid Rs 10 lakh as advance. The accused told Siddaiah that that money had reached Bhatt and that his son's job had been confirmed, reports Deccan Herald.

As Siddaiah eagerly waited for the announcement of results, he came to know that his son's name was not mentioned in the first list. And when he enquired about this, they confirmed that the name will be there on the second list. But Siddaiah got to know that he was cheated only when his son's name was not there on the second list also.

However, he demanded back the advance amount which he had paid, but the accused only paid him Rs 3 lakh back, which made him file a complaint against the trio.