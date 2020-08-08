Karnataka's CM BS Yediyurappa had written to UP's CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday asking him to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya to the Karnataka government. The state government is looking to build a 'Yatri Nivas' for pilgrims who'll visit Ram Mandir.

Yatri Nivas for pilgrims to Ayodhya to be built by Karnataka government

In his letter, CM Yediyurappa wrote to Yogi Adityanath that he was anticipating numerous visitors from Karnataka to Ayodhya. He also expressed his desire to make sure they have a place to reside when they visit.

Congratulating the UP government on successfully conducting the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony he wrote, "A large number of pilgrims from Karnataka would be visiting Ayodhya. The government of Karnataka wishes to construct a Yatri Nivas for the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya."

Further, he wrote, "I request you to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya for this purpose."

Many netizens from Karnataka have been excited about the fact.