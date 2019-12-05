Live

Voting has begun in 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka for the crucial by-polls that can decide the fate of the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. The current government needs at least six more seats to remain in power.

"Polling began at 7.00 am in all the 15 Assembly constituencies amid tight security to elect the new legislators. Voting will be allowed till 6.00 pm," an Election Commission official told IANS.

In the current 207-member Assembly, the Yediyurappa government has a majority with 106 MLAs, including an independent lawmaker. While the actual total strength of the Assembly is 224, 14 Congress and three Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs had resigned in July, leading to the collapse of the previous HD Kumaraswamy government. The rebel MLAs joined the BJP in November.

Following the MLAs' resignation, they were disqualified by the then Speaker, KR Ramesh. The by-polls are being held to fill the vacancies caused after the disqualification.

Here are the Live updates of Karnataka by-polls:

Live Updates