On Thursday, newly-elected chief minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the government's maiden Karnataka Budget for the 2018-19 fiscal in Vidhana Soudha.

Among many other announcements, farm loaner waiver amounting close to Rs 34,000 crore grabbed the limelight. Besides that, Bengaluru's infrastructure development was given a huge push by HD Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka 2018 Budget: Here's what Bengaluru got