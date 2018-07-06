On Thursday, newly-elected chief minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the government's maiden Karnataka Budget for the 2018-19 fiscal in Vidhana Soudha.
Among many other announcements, farm loaner waiver amounting close to Rs 34,000 crore grabbed the limelight. Besides that, Bengaluru's infrastructure development was given a huge push by HD Kumaraswamy.
Karnataka 2018 Budget: Here's what Bengaluru got
- Though vehemently opposed by city planners and urban development experts, HDK has allocated Rs 15,825 crore to build six elevated corridors to ease traffic in Bengaluru and he has assigned Rs 1,000 crore to Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) through hybrid annuity
- HDK has also proposed to prepare DPR for 65km long Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), which is expected cost Rs 11,950 crore including the land acquisition charges
- Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) received Rs 100 crore funds, to improve bus number. Taking cognisance of increasing pollution level in the city, BMTC has also been to told to add 80 electric vehicles into its service and also Rs 4 crore to build 100 charging units across various parts of Bengaluru to encourage adoption of electric vehicles among citizens
- The works on the second phase of Namma Metro is already underway and to keep up with growing demand for better mass transportation, HDK has authorised Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to finalise DPR and funding mechanism for the third phase. Under this, a new line of 95 KMs will be added to existing Phase 1 (completed) and Phase 2 (estimated time of completion March 2023) totalling to 255 KMs. Newly proposed line includes from JP Nagar to KR Puram (42.75 KMs), RK Hegdenagar to Aerospace park (8.95 KMs), from Magadi Road Toll Gate to Kadabagere (12.5 KMs), Kogilu Cross to Rajanukunte (10.6 KMs), Iblur to Carmelram (6.67 KMs) and Gottigere to Basavapura (3.07 KMs).
- The burning Bellandur lake, which grabbed the global media for the wrong reasons, got mentioned in the HDK's budget presentation and he has earmarked Rs 50 crore to contain the frothing and also completely rejuvenate the lake. He plans to use the treated water of the Bellandur lake for the agricultural purpose in rural Bengaluru through drip irrigation with private partnership
- In a bid to put a stop to pollution of lakes in Bengaluru, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to set up chemical effluent treatment plant in Peenya industrial area
- Though there was no specific mention of fund allocation, Bengaluru Electricity Company (Bescom) has been told to start lining the overhead electric wires into the underground and thereby improve the image of the city.
- HDK also announced long-awaited Integrated Road Transport Authority (IRTA) that aims to establish good coordination with various stakeholders of the Bengaluru city such as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), BMTC and BMRCL, to create a hassle-free transport system with a holistic approach. There is no mention of the suburban railway system, but it is likely to be included when IRTA commences work in coming months.
- Unlike the messy Arkavathy layout, HDK has promised to distribute 5,000 sites in the newly formed Nadaprabu Kempegowda layout in a timely manner. With land prices reaching sky high in the capital city, BDA has been told to focus on vertical growth. It has been entrusted with building high-rise apartments ( ground floor+ 14) at affordable rates
- With the alarming rise in air pollution in the cities, HDK has sanctioned funds to build 42 continuous ambient air monitoring stations across Karnataka including Bengaluru