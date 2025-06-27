Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Rs 7,000 Crore Land Grab

The political landscape in Karnataka has been stirred by serious allegations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the ruling Congress government. The BJP has accused the government of orchestrating a conspiracy to dispossess Dalits of land valued at approximately Rs 7,000 crore. This land, situated near the tech park in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, is at the center of a heated political debate. The BJP claims that the government intends to convert this land into capital for profit, raising significant concerns about the rights of the Dalit community.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, brought these allegations to the forefront during a press conference at his office in Vidhana Soudha. He highlighted that the land, once classified as forest land, had been reclassified as revenue land and distributed by the Revenue Department to Dalits. Portions of this land have also been allocated to the Railways and the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), further complicating the issue.

Narayanaswamy has called for immediate action from the Chief Minister, urging him to convene a meeting with key ministers to address the concerns of the title deed holders. He questioned the government's stance, asking, "The government must clarify whether it stands with the mafia or with Dalits. How can Dalit land be snatched away like this?" His demands underscore the urgency of the situation and the need for transparency in government actions.

The BJP leader emphasized the necessity of compensation if there is a genuine intent to acquire the land. He invoked the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution, which guarantees rights to all citizens, and warned of a statewide protest against what he termed as a betrayal of Dalits by the government. Narayanaswamy alleged that government-backed mafias have set their sights on the land, where a majority of residents are Dalits, and accused the government of using the police to suppress the people.

The land in question, valued between Rs 40 to Rs 70 crore per acre, is strategically located in front of a tech park. Narayanaswamy pointed out that a court has issued orders prohibiting the demolition of any structures on the land. He further alleged that when Dalits protested, they were taken to the police station, questioning the government's apathy towards the community. This situation highlights the broader issue of land rights and the treatment of marginalized communities in India.

Providing a historical context, Narayanaswamy stated that in the early 1950s, the government had allotted around 711 acres of land in the Kadugodi region of Bidarahalli Hobli in the Mahadevapura constituency to local farmers. Since then, the land has been cultivated, with some portions leased out. According to available records, 677.3 acres are currently documented, while Column 9 of the Pahani records indicates the existence of 719 acres. Despite claims that the land was once forest under royal rule, the Revenue Department had distributed it through the Kadugodi Cooperative Society in 2, 3, and 4-acre plots to farmers.

Narayanaswamy accused the government of attempting to declare the area as forest land again due to skyrocketing land prices. He displayed Pahani documents dating back to the 1950s, showing that title deeds had been granted and taxes paid. Despite all legal records, the government is allegedly acting otherwise, with 60 acres and 30 guntas currently under the Forest Department. The government has also allotted 153.28 acres to KIADB, 228.31 acres to the Railways, about 3 acres to a temple (which houses an Indira Canteen), 20 acres for housing, 13.03 acres for roads, 2.5 acres for a crematorium, and 32 acres for residential layouts (where a police station is also built).