Congress Faces Internal Strife Over Tharoor's Modi Remarks

The Congress party in Kerala is currently grappling with internal tensions following remarks made by Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member, who described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "prime asset for India." Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Muraleedharan has stated that the party's high command will decide if any action is necessary against Tharoor. Muraleedharan, a seasoned politician with experience in both the Lok Sabha and the Kerala Assembly, expressed his displeasure over Tharoor's comments, particularly given their timing on a crucial election day.

Tharoor's statement has not only irked Muraleedharan but has also drawn criticism from a majority of Congress leaders in Kerala. The perceived rift between Tharoor and the Congress high command has been a topic of discussion ever since Tharoor decided to contest for the party president's post against Mallikarjun Kharge. This internal discord has been further exacerbated by Tharoor's recent comments on Modi, which many in the party view as being in "bad taste."

Despite the internal discord, Tharoor has continued to play a significant role on the international stage. He recently led the ruling BJP's anti-terrorism diplomatic outreach to the US, Brazil, and three other nations following Operation Sindoor. Tharoor has lauded Modi's "energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage with other countries," describing it as a "prime asset for India on the global stage." This diplomatic mission was part of India's broader strategy to counter Pakistan's agenda in the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is set to assume the presidency.

Tharoor's involvement in the diplomatic outreach was not without controversy. Initially excluded from the list of Congress leaders forwarded to the Union government for the Operation Sindoor outreach program, Tharoor was later called upon by PM Modi to lead the delegation. Upon his return, Tharoor acknowledged the ongoing differences of opinion between him and the Congress high command, stating his willingness to meet and explain his position if requested.

The backdrop to this political drama is the broader context of India's diplomatic efforts following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Tharoor, in an article published in The Hindu, described the diplomatic outreach as a moment of national resolve and effective communication. He emphasized the importance of unity, clear communication, and the strategic value of soft power in navigating the complex international landscape.

The Congress party's internal dynamics have been further complicated by the government's handling of the Operation Sindoor delegations. The Congress was reportedly miffed when the government announced the list of MPs participating in the diplomatic mission, which included only one of the four names suggested by the party. This move was perceived as a slight by the Congress, which accused the government of playing politics with the delegation exercise.