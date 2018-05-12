Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 has been a prestigious battle and all eyes are now set on the results. The voting was completed at 6 pm on May 12 and results will be announced on May 15.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won several assembly elections and formed the government in 22 states across India. The party is eager to set its foot in south India through its victory in Karnataka. On the other hand, it is a question of existence for Congress, which has its government in four states, including Karnataka.

Janatha Dal (Secular) is not confident of getting a majority to form the government, but it hopes that one of other two parties takes its support to form the government. Adding to its hopes are the pre-poll results, which predicted that the state will have a hung assembly and JDS will play a crucial role in the formation of the government.

Karnataka has 224 assembly constituencies and 2,600 candidates, including 200 women. A total of 58,008 polling stations were set up across the state for the voting on May 12. The elections in Jayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Hebbal were postponed due to various reasons. The voting began in 221 constituencies at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

With the counting of votes taking place on May 15, all eyes are now set on the exit poll results. We bring you the results of the opinion polls conducted by various firms. Here are Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 - exit poll results.